Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MSI stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.03. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

