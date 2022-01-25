Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.69 Million

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $97.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.88 million to $102.47 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $386.61 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $430.74 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $14.36 on Monday, hitting $71.50. 2,214,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,179. Nevro has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

