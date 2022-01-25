Brokerages Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

