Brokerages Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow View.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
View stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. View has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.
About View
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
