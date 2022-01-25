Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price at $5.70

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

ADMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

