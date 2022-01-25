Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Target Price at $133.00

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTGLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 135,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

