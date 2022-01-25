Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $67.63

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

