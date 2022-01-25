Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $97.84

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

DEN opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

