Brokerages Set Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT at $25.25

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of ERAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,650. Erasca has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.