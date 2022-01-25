Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$103.89

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Cfra downgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,448.47. Insiders sold 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$93.30. 783,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.23. The firm has a market cap of C$31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$105.15.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

