Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $18.20

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $394.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.