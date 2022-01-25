Brokerages Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) PT at $21.60

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

AVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,020. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.