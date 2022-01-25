Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

