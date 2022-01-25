Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $23.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TCRR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 11,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

