Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $54.33

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

