Brokers Offer Predictions for Banner Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Banner has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

