Brokers Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.05 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -117.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Amundi bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $6,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

