BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.64

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.64 and traded as high as $22.18. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 194,989 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

