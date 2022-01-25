Bruce Bernstein Sells 25,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175.00.

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XSPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.