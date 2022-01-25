BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.67.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $197.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average of $316.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 12-month low of $175.36 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.