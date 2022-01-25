Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 735,606 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 336,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,242. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

