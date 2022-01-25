Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCAIU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.