Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up 1.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

