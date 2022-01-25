Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.47 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,792,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,844,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.