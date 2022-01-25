Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000.

NASDAQ:REVEU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

