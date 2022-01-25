Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $757,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,999,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,300,000.

DTRT Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DTRT Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.