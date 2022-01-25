Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $757,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,999,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,300,000.

DTRT Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

