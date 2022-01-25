Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $191,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNR remained flat at $$20.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,001. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

