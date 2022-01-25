Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given New GBX 1,928 Price Target at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.03) to GBX 1,928 ($26.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,066.29.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BURBY opened at $25.80 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.