Butler National (BUKS) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Butler National (OTCMKTS: BUKS) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Butler National to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Butler National and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National Competitors 160 903 1705 51 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.85%. Given Butler National’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Butler National has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million $1.43 million 7.51 Butler National Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million -89.88

Butler National’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Butler National Competitors -261.46% -50.65% -29.27%

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National’s peers have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Butler National beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

