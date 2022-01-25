Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.19.

CZR opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

