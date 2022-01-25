California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after buying an additional 681,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

