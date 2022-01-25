California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

NYSE KSS opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.