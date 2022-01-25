California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 51job were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in 51job by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in 51job by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 51job by 353.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 169,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in 51job by 14.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

51job stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.58. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.