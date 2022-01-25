California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.19 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $124,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

