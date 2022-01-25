California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,129 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

