Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0046 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $35,837.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.66 or 0.06607407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064868 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

