Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.22 to $16.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:CPE traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. 43,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 122.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.