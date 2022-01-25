Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 3.7% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.19. 20,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,788,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

