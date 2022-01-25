Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. 6,928,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.