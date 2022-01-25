Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $21.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $23.37.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OAS. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $129.92 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $144.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

