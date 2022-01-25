Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Head-To-Head Review

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.45% 1.53% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77%

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capstar Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.53 $24.70 million $2.07 10.39 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.89 $6.83 million $2.09 16.07

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.48%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

