Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

