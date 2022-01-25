Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Cardano has a market cap of $35.70 billion and $2.03 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00186327 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00031849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00028996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00369810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00066599 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,007,996,390 coins and its circulating supply is 33,553,179,877 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

