Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.21. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

