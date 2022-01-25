Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.48 and last traded at $59.03. Approximately 13,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 458,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

