Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$234.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. NBF dropped their price target on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CJT stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$173.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$169.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$155.42 and a 1-year high of C$221.50.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

