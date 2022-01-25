Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.53). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.11. 91,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,922. Carvana has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

