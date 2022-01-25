Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

CNTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197. Centogene has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

