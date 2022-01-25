Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

CENTA stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

