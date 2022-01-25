Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Tops $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000754 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

